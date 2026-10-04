Pratima Pandey Barua’s 92nd birth anniversary observed in Bongaigaon district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The 92nd birth anniversary of Padma Shri Pratima Pandey Barua, the legendary Koch-Rajbongshi folk singer, was observed on Saturday by the Koch-Rajbongshi Cultural Society, Bongaigaon district, with a cultural programme.

The programme was organised to remember the life and contribution of Pratima Pandey Barua, whose work has played an important role in preserving and promoting Koch-Rajbongshi folk music and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Bikash Pathak, from the organisers, said that Pratima Pandey Barua's contribution to the field of folk music remains unforgettable. Her distinctive voice, creativity, and deep commitment to folk culture have enriched the cultural heritage of the region. The participants paid tribute to the legendary artiste and remembered her valuable contribution to Assamese and Koch-Rajbongshi folk culture. The occasion also highlighted the need to preserve and pass on the rich folk traditions to the younger generation.

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