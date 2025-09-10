Pre-Poll Violence Erupts in Kokrajhar: BPF-UPPL Supporters Clash

Kokrajhar: Tension erupted in Kokrajhar on Tuesday night after a violent clash broke out between supporters of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in Baokhungri area.

Two Bolero vehicles belonging to UPPL members were attacked and damaged, while in Nayek Village, the office of the BPF came under assault. At least four people sustained injuries during the clash, officials said.

BJP members have lodged a complaint against 19 UPPL supporters in connection with the violence. The incident comes as a tragic twist to the BTC election build-up, just days before Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s scheduled campaign visit to Dimakuchi on Thursday.