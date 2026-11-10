Diwali Firecracker Panic Triggers Fatal Electrocution of Rare Greater Adjutant Stork in Guwahati

Guwahati: The tragic death of an endangered Greater Adjutant Stork (locally known as Hargila) above Geetanagar College has sparked intense anger and fresh security concerns over the safety of urban wildlife. The incident occurred late Monday night during peak Diwali celebrations.

According to forest officials, the rare stork had flown from the direction of the Guwahati Zoo. Witnesses reported that the massive bird became completely disoriented and panicked due to the deafening explosions of nearby firecrackers. Flying erratically in the dark to escape the noise, it collided head-on with an overhead high-voltage power line and died instantly.

The tragedy has deeply pained wildlife activists. Renowned conservationist Dr. Purnima Devi Barman expressed her devastation on social media , stating: "I am deeply pained. It is heartbreaking to see a Hargila lose its life. I can only imagine what the bird might have gone through during those moments of fear and confusion. We must limit the use of firecrackers and be more sensitive toward wildlife."

Environmentalists warned that intense flashes and loud booms cause severe physiological distress, spiking adrenaline levels and forcing birds to abandon their nests or collide with concrete infrastructure.

The Greater Adjutant Stork is strictly protected under Schedule I of India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act, with Assam hosting two-thirds of the world's remaining population.

Local citizens are now demanding that the administration rigorously enforce firecracker-free zones to ensure Guwahati's unique urban biodiversity is not sacrificed for festive entertainment.