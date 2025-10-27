Preparations afoot to celebrate 96th Phulpanichiga Raas Mahotsav from November 5 to 8

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Preparations are afoot to celebrate the 96th Phulpanichiga Raas Mahotsav scheduled to be held from November 5 to 8 at Anchalik Raasutsav Bornaamghar Aru Kala Krishti Kendra, Phulpanichiga. According to the schedule of the first day, programmes including flag hoisting, smriti tarpan, plantation saplings, Bhagawat procession, Naam Prasanga, Kirtan Path, and Diha Naam will be held.

In the evening, after a demonstration of Gayan Bayan, the local artistes will perform Sri Krishnar Rasskrira bhaona. On the 2nd day, naam prasanga, kirtan path, and Mahila naam will be held in the morning. In the evening, after demonstration of Gayan Bayan, the Sonaram Dutta and Mithamon Bharali Memorial honours will be conferred on actors playing Kongkha and Basudev in the Raaskrira bhaona. Noted social worker and trader Jayanta Khound will grace the function as distinguished guest. Later, Parijat Sanskritic Gosthi, Rupnagar, Dibrugarh, will perform Sita Saran Jatiyu Mukshan.

On the 3rd day, after naam prasanga at 12 am, a symposium will be held on reflection of moral and spiritual feelings in bhaona. Tuwaram Khanikor, noted orator and former Professor of SMD College, Charing, will conduct the symposium while Sonaram Burha Bhakat, recipient of Bhaona Ratna, of Kamalabari Xatra, Titabor, will grace the event as the invited speaker. At night, Arunudoi Sanskritic Gosthi, Phulpanichiga, will perform the Nrisingha Avatar baona. On the concluding day, Naam Prasanga, Kirtan Path, and Diha Naam will be held followed by the performance of Matsya Avatar Chariveda Uddhar baona by Samannoy Silpi Samaj, Sivasagar.

