Preparations begin for Chilarai Day; Organising committee formed in Orang

A Correspondent

ORANG: With the objective of observing Chilarai Day in a grand and dignified manner, the Orang Local Unit Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani convened an executive committee meeting on Saturday at Bagaribari Lower Primary School under the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency in the Udalguri district.

The meeting was presided over by the president of the local committee, Padmaram Deka, while Secretary Arun Deka explained the purpose and significance of the gathering. After detailed deliberations, it was unanimously resolved that Chilarai Day would be observed on February 1 at Orang under the joint initiative of the Udalguri District Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani and the Orang Local Committee.

Several distinguished leaders addressed the gathering and spoke on the historical importance and legacy of the great warrior Chilarai. Among those who delivered speeches were District President Maheshwar Das, Vice-Presidents Someshwar Deka and Pushpadhar Deka, Secretary Braja Deka, Advisors Dineshwar Deka and Mamaluram Deka, along with Jogen Medhi and State Committee Member Dharmeshwar Bora.

Following the discussions, the meeting unanimously approved the formation of a 51-member Chilarai Day Celebration Committee to oversee the preparations and execution of the programme. Someshwar Deka was appointed as president of the committee, while Mamaluram Deka was named working president. Janmiram Bora, Maniram Saikia and Jogeshwar Das were selected as vice-presidents. Dharmeshwar Bora and Dineshwar Deka were appointed as joint secretaries, with Ranjit Deka, Tarini Deka and Dayal Deka taking charge as assistant secretaries. Jogin Medhi was entrusted with the responsibility of Treasurer.

The meeting also witnessed the presence of the Orang Local Mahila Sanmilani President Tarulata Patangia and Secretary Dipti Saikia, who actively participated and offered valuable suggestions for the smooth conduct of the event.

