Inter-state thief arrested by Orang police after a decade of serial burglaries

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a major breakthrough, Orang police under Udalguri district apprehended an inter-state habitual thief who had been terrorizing several districts for nearly a decade with continuous thefts of gold and silver ornaments and valuable household items. Based on a specific tip-off received on November 21, a team from Orang police station, in coordination with Dalgaon police under Darrang district, conducted an operation at Shilbari Besimari village. The team successfully arrested the accused, identified as Imjazul Islam, son of Iman Ali.

According to police sources, the accused had been involved in numerous thefts across different towns, villages, and remote areas, operating both during daytime and at night. His repeated criminal activities had created widespread fear among residents. Despite being jailed several times in the past, he continued his criminal behaviour upon release. Following the latest arrest, Orang police registered a case with Case No. 092/25 under Sections 305/331(B) of the BNS Act and subsequently produced him before the court, after which he was sent to Udalguri district jail.

