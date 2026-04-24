Sonitpur DEO reviews preparedness for May 4 vote counting at Darrang College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A review meeting on the preparedness for the upcoming vote counting scheduled on May 4, 2026, was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the District Election Officer (DEO), Ananda Kumar Das, at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur. The meeting was attended by senior district officials, election authorities, concerned cell in-charges, and officials from the police administration.

The meeting focused on ensuring comprehensive readiness for the smooth, transparent, and efficient conduct of the counting process.

Key issues deliberated during the meeting included necessary construction and infrastructural arrangements at the Darrang College Counting Centre. Further, the preparedness of counting halls for each Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) was assessed.

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