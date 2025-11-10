Preparations underway for 10th Sivasagar Grantha Utsav from December 1 to 11

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Preparations are in full swing for the 10th Sivasagar Grantha Utsav, organized by Khoj, a prominent voluntary organization of Sivasagar, with the active support of the people of Sivasagar. Like in previous years, this year’s edition promises a vibrant line-up of literary, cultural, and competitive events. The festival will be held from December 1 to 11 at the Zubeen Garg Xahitya Kshetra at Boarding Field, Sivasagar.

An organizing committee has been formed with Ruhini Gogoi as Chief Coordinator, Samiran Phukan, Central General Secretary of AASU, as President, Khoj Founder President Leela Gogoi and senior journalist Bhairab Munda as Working Presidents, and Khoj Secretary Joyjyoti Gogoi as Chief Secretary. Akashjyoti Duwori and Dipankar Saikia have been appointed joint secretaries.

This year, the 2025 Rangpur Gaurav Award will be conferred upon Jayanta Baruah, prominent entrepreneur and social worker of Assam, for his immense contribution to Assamese language and literature. Baruah’s publication of the enhanced edition of Hemchandra Baruah’s Hemkosh dictionary, edited by Devananda Baruah, and its Braille edition, which earned recognition in the Guinness Book of Records, has brought him wide acclaim. The award will be formally presented to him during the inaugural ceremony of the festival on December 1.

The 10th Sivasagar Grantha Utsav will be inaugurated by Dr Kuladhar Saikia, former DGP of Assam and former President of Axam Xahitya Xabha. The chief guest for the inaugural function will be Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya, Chief Advisor of AASU. Among the distinguished guests will be Pramod Kalita, Secretary of Publication Board Assam, Bhaskar Choudhury Nettam, Executive Director of ONGC Assam Asset, Bhaskarjyoti Phukan, Director (Operations) of NRL, Binayananda Bharali, Resident Chief Executive of Oil India Limited, Aayush Garg, District Commissioner of Sivasagar, and Deblvajyoti Gogoi, Inspector of Schools, Sivasagar.

The closing ceremony on December 11 will feature Dr Mahadev Patgiri, Vice-Chancellor of Sibsagar University, as chief guest. Distinguished guests will include Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, State Minister Jogen Mohan, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, MLAs Akhil Gogoi, Sushanta Borgohain, Dharmeswar Konwar, Chairman of the Tai Ahom Development Council Mayur Borgohain, and former MLA Kushal Duwori.

Throughout the 11-day event, a wide range of activities will be organized, including quiz, science model, essay, creative dance, poetry recitation, drawing, letter writing, storytelling, and on-the-spot poetry competitions. A special event will also be held to mark the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Leading publishers and booksellers from across Assam, such as Banalata, Students’ Store, Satirtha, Rekha Prakashan, Sanjeevan Prakashan, JS Publication, Gyanam, and Darshan Book Stall, along with national publishers like Woodpecker and The One World, have confirmed participation.

