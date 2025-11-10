Assam: Zubeen Garg’s co-singers, friends quizzed by SIT

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On Sunday, the SIT probing cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s unnatural death recorded the statements of several more individuals associated with Zubeen, including long-time co-singer Zublee Baruah, playback singer of Roi Roi Binale – Moromi Sarma, close confidante Hareswar Mahanta and another friend identified as Nayanjyoti Baruah.

Following a summons from the SIT, singer Zublee Baruah appeared before the investigation team today. After coming out of the SIT office, Zublee interacted with mediapersons, saying in response to their questions, “No thoughts of any financial irregularities occurred to me. The SIT is investigating if any irregularity was committed with Zubeenda. I had the same management team, and nothing of that sort happened with me. As nothing had happened to me, I cannot say anything regarding anomalies. In Zubeenda’s case, the SIT is investigating that angle.”

Regarding the misappropriation of money by Siddharth that Zubeen gave for medical treatment to patients, she said, “The SIT is collecting evidence regarding that and investigating all angles. It will not be proper for me to comment on it, as a legal procedure is in place.”

As for Zubeen getting justice, Zublee said, “I had a conversation with the SIT today and feel that they are investigating the case properly. For some time now, I have been following the developments, and I have faith in the law. We want the truth to come out as to what happened on that day. I am hopeful that we’ll get justice for Zubeenda.” She, however, declined to comment on the questions put to her, adding, “I came here today with the hope that I can be of some help in the quest for justice for Zubeenda. All I can say is that they wanted to know certain details, as I had a close association with his family for quite some time. Things will emerge in due time.”

Breaking down, Zublee tearfully added, “Zubeenda was loved by all, and everybody wants justice to be delivered. We’re waiting with patience for that day.” She appealed to people to refrain from piracy, saying, “Zubeenda was also against piracy, and such activity can spell an end to an industry.”

The SIT today also quizzed Hareswar Mahanta, programme head in a private TV channel. Mahanta had earlier told the media that, during his last conversation with Zubeen on September 13, the singer had stated that his health was not that good and expressed his unwillingness to go to Singapore. The SIT had summoned him today on that account.

Meanwhile, the judicial custody of the seven accused, arrested in connection with Zubeen’s unnatural and untimely death, was extended by another 14 days.

