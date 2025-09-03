Preparations underway for ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025’ in Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The District Administration of Karbi Anglong has started preparations for the ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025’, set to take place from September 21 to December 25, under the Diphu (ST) Parliamentary constituency.

A meeting to review the preparations was held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM in the Office of the District Commissioner, Karbi Anglong. Attendees included the Additional District Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, and officials from the District Sports Office, District Information & Public Relations Office, and the District Informatics Department (NIC).

The District Sports Office will manage event coordination, registration, protocol, invitations, and on-ground activities. Mansur Ahmed Mazumdar, ACS, Additional District Commissioner, has been appointed as the overall in-charge of the event.

Online registration is open on the official portal until September 21. The Mahotsav will feature competitions in conventional and traditional sports, with categories for youth (19 years and above) and veterans (35 years and above). Events will be organized MAC-wise, with top performers advancing to represent the district at the State-level Sansad Khel Mahotsav.

