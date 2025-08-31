Outrage in Karbi Anglong as KA-DCC condemns BJP Minister’s ‘Animal’ jibe at party

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KA-DCC) organized a protest on Saturday near its office in Diphu as part of a statewide agitation, condemning Assam Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, for his controversial remark likening the Congress party to an ‘animal.’ The statement, made during a public meeting in Dhekiajuli, sparked outrage among Congress leaders and workers. Raton Engti, President of KA-DCC, criticized Singhal’s derogatory comment, stating, “We have seen in the news that Minister Singhal said that he had never seen the ‘animal’ called Congress. Such remarks are unacceptable and insulting to our party and its workers.”

The protest saw participation from key Congress leaders, including Ratan Engti (President, KA-DCC and former EM), Jagat Sing Engti (former MLA and Vice-President, KA-DCC), Bidya Sing Rongpi (former EM and Vice-President, KA-DCC), Purnima Ronghangpi (Secretary, APCC), Charisma Rongpipi (Chairperson, Media Department, KA-DCC), Sanjee Teron (former MLA candidate, Howraghat LA), and Junmili Teronpi (Bokajan Assembly Youth President), along with several vice-presidents, general secretaries, and secretaries of KA-DCC.

The leaders and workers united in their condemnation of Singhal’s remarks, demanding an apology and urging respect for political discourse.

