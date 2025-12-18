Nagaon Begins Preparations for 77th Republic Day 2026

Nagaon: Ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations in 2026, the Nagaon district administration today held a high-level preparatory meeting at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office to chalk out plans for the national event.

The meeting was chaired by Shri Manoj Kumar Sikaria, ACS, Chief Executive Officer of the District Council, and marked the official start of preparations for Republic Day celebrations in the district.

The proceedings began with Additional District Commissioner Debahuti Bora presenting the minutes of the previous meeting. This was followed by detailed discussions on the arrangements required for the smooth and orderly conduct of the Republic Day programme. Senior officials from various government departments attended the meeting and shared their inputs.

It was decided that parade rehearsals involving police personnel as well as students from schools and colleges will begin on January 18, 2026. Senior Superintendent of Police Shri Swapnanil Deka briefed the gathering on the proposed security arrangements and assured that adequate measures would be taken to maintain law and order during the celebrations.