Preparatory sessions bolster Sonitpur district teams for Khel Maharan

Tezpur: Preparatory coaching sessions for the Sonitpur District Teams, gearing up for the State Level Competition, Khel Maharan 2023-24, were conducted at various venues across the district, focusing on different sports disciplines. Football and Kabaddi coaching sessions took place at the Dhekiajuli TE Playground, while athletics training was held at the Biharguri Mini Stadium, Tumuki. Additionally, Kho-kho coaching sessions were organized at Hem Baruah HS School, Ghuramara.

The three-day intensive coaching camps are aimed to enhance the skills and preparedness of the players, providing them with invaluable opportunities to refine their techniques and strategies. Coaches and trainers were dedicated to honing the talents of the athletes, ensuring they are well-equipped to compete at the upcoming state-level competition.

These coaching sessions are expected to significantly benefit the players, not only in terms of skill development but also in fostering team spirit and camaraderie among the participants. As the district teams undergo rigorous training and preparation, anticipation builds for their performance at Khel Maharan 2023-24.

