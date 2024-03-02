Assam: Baihata Chariali bridge collapses; arrested 5 employees of a flyovers construction company

Rangia: The Baihata Police headed by Dipak Sarma, Sub Inspector, arrested 5 employees of a flyovers construction company alleging involvement in flyover collapse incident at NH 27 near Baihata under Rangia Sub Division on Wednesday. Police arrested Dharmendra, Jonak Deka, Amal Arjun, Subodh Kumar Suman and Ibrahim Ali on Thursday evening. They were produced before the Sub divisional Judicial Magistrate, Rangia and was sent to judicial custody.

A suo moto case has been registered in Baihata Police Station. They had been arrested in connection with the accident which occurred at National Highway 27 near Baihata on Wednesday in which one poor hawker namely Fulchand Ali alies Kalu of Khandikar village near Rangia was killed on the spot when a big concrete beam of the flyover fell on him. Tension has been prevailing in and around the spot. But the situation is under control, police said. The district administration has issued an order to stop the ongoing construction work.

