‘Present government is working with rapid pace for development’: Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah on occasion of “Lakhimpur District Day”

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: “Lakhimpur District Day” was celebrated on Wednesday under the auspices of the district administration in association with the government departments under the district. In this connection, a large cultural procession, showcasing the colourful cultures of almost all the ethnic tribes living in the state was taken out from the Tyag Kshetra covering the North Lakhimpur town in the morning. The cultural procession was inaugurated by District Commissioner Lachit Kumar Das. After the cultural procession, MLA Manav Deka, MP Pradan Baruah and District Commissioner Lachit Kumar Das paid floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan in connection with his birth anniversary and World Non-Violence Day. The open session of the District Day was held at Tyaga Kshetra in the afternoon. The programme was moderated by Junuma Koch, Senior Assistant, District Commissioner’s Office. It should be noted here that Lakhimpur district was reconstituted on October 2, 1971 following the changes of the map of the district several times. Therefore, October 2 is celebrated as District Day of Lakhimpur every year. As in other years, District Day was celebrated today.

Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah attended the event as appointed speaker. He said that the present government has been working with rapid pace for the development of the state and the district. He sought the cooperation of the people of the district to lead the district forward. He remarked that the farmers’ community of the district must also play leading role in this regard. In the event, retired Principal Dr. Mukunda Rajbanshi of Lakhimpur LAC, retired teacher Khagen Marang Basudev Than Naruwa Xatra Xatradhikar Bhupendra Deb Goswami of Dhakuakhana LAC, retired teachers Jogendra Nath Dutta, Bhairab Kumar Das of Bihpuria LAC were feted by the district administration. The event was attended by Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, Bihpuria MLA Dr. Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, Lakhimpur District Superintendent of Police Mihirjyoti Gayan and other dignitaries.

Also Read: Assam: Inauguration of Wildlife Week Celebration at Assam State Zoo

Also Watch: