Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah Takes Oath as Ex-Officio Member of Dhakuakhana Municipal Board

LAKHIMPUR: Lakhimpur Lok Sabha MP Pradan Baruah took oath as the ex-officio member of the Dhakuakhana Municipal Board on Thursday. The sub-District Commissioner of Dhakuakhana Kartik Kalita, administered the oath to the MP in a ceremonial programme held in the Municipal Board office.

Attending the oath taking ceremony MLA of Dhakhuakhana Naba Kumar Doley said that the people living in the civic area must extend cooperation to the Municipal Board authority for the all-round development of the Dhakuakhana town. Chairperson of Dhakuakhana municipal board Rajib Das delivered the welcome address in the event which was attended by executive officer Dr. Nayan Jyoti Nath, former chairperson of Lakhimpur Zila Parishad Manju Bargohain, BJP president of Dhakhuakhana Pradip Chamuah, state BJP executive member Basanta Saikia, Mandal of Dhakuakhana BJP president Sunil Doley, secretary Banashyam Gogoi, and a host of prominent persons of Dhakuakhana along with the ward commissioners.

Pradan Baruah said, “Fund is not the main thing for development of any urban area. Appropriate planning is very much essential for this. Otherwise, comprehensive development is not possible.”

Referring to the shocking murder that took place at Saptiya Chetia Gaon on June 1, the MP said, “Sunil Gogoi was an active worker of our party. So, it is also our responsibility to provide justice to his family. At present, CID has been investigating into the case. So, making comment on the case is difficult. We expect that the mystery of the case will come out very soon.” Notably, though 41 days have elapsed since the murder took place, the CID is still clueless about the “absconding” JJM contractor Sunil Gogoi and the murderer of his mason Jahangir Hussain.

