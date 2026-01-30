Primary school cook-cum-helper accused of illegal encroachment attempt

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Tension prevailed in the Rowta area on Thursday following allegations that a cook-cum-helper attached to a government primary school attempted to illegally occupy public land along a roadside, prompting strong protests from local residents and police intervention.

According to villagers, Namita Singha, a cook-cum-helper of Balisiha Habi Primary School, along with her two sons, allegedly tried to encroach upon government land adjacent to a public road by erecting fencing. The move reportedly caused inconvenience to pedestrians and posed safety concerns for schoolchildren who regularly use the road.

Angered by the incident, local residents lodged a formal complaint at the Rowta police station, accusing the cook-cum-helper of repeatedly attempting land encroachment and intimidating villagers who opposed her actions. The complainants alleged that Singha often threatened to implicate locals in false cases whenever objections were raised. Villagers further claimed that similar incidents involving the accused have occurred in the past.

Sources said that the matter was initially brought to the notice of the school’s headmaster. However, despite being informed, no effective action was allegedly taken, forcing the villagers to approach the police for immediate intervention.

Demanding strict action, villagers have appealed to Officer-in-Charge Pranab Kumar Deka of Rowta police station to arrest the accused at the earliest. They have also urged the education authorities to dismiss Namita Singha from her post, stating that such conduct is unbecoming of someone associated with a primary educational institution.

