Shani Mandir land freed from 20-year-old encroachment in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: On Tuesday, following the instructions of the District Commissioner Pubali Gohain, the Reve-nue Circle Officer of Dalgaon Manash Bora, along with the Lat Mandal and police administration, freed approximately 15 lechas of land at the Shani Mandir located in the cremation ground area of Kharupetia from the illegal occupation of one Abdul Ghani. The administration demarcated the boundaries of Abdul Gani’s three katha land and handed over the excess land of about 15 lechas to the Shani Mandir committee.

The Shani Mandir situated in the cremation ground area is nearly 33 years old. According to the committee, Abdul Gani and his family members had illegally encroached on the temple’s land about twenty years ago. Bharati Haloi, the President of the temple committee, expressed gratitude to the district administration for freeing the temple land from encroachment.

Also Read: Pubali Gohain assumes charge as 33rd District Commissioner of Darrang