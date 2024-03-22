Assam: Woman ‘deprived’ of Orunodoi scheme in Kamrup district

Boko: The government has periodically been putting different programmes into place to help the impoverished. Nonetheless, after persistently pursuing the initiatives, a few impoverished people have expressed dissatisfaction over not receiving them.

Even after her picture from the scheme’s advertisement leaflet surfaced, Junu Boro, a woman from Bahjani village under 5 No. Uttar Pachim Gaon Panchayat of Bongaon Development block from 28 No. Boko-Chaygaon LAC in Kamrup district, was allegedly denied access to the state government's ambitious Orunodoi scheme. With the government's cover photo of the Orunodoi programme, Junu Boro and her husband are presently in a state of shock.

The State government has launched an ambitious scheme for women below the poverty line in Assam on October 2, 2020. Under the Orunodoi Scheme, the government provides qualifying state resident households with approximately Rs 1000 per month to help them buy basic food items.

According to Junu Boro, she applied three times for the Orunodoi Scheme but was not selected. However her neighbour women from the same village are already getting the benefits from the scheme. In response to a question regarding her picture on the advertisement leaflet, she said that she had learned about it for the first time from friends in the market and had since looked through the advertisement leaflet. She added that while she is in the market, various people occasionally snap pictures of her.

Since the images were released, the couple has requested Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to grant the benefits of the Orunodoi scheme. In order to maintain her impoverished family, Junu Boro—who is still denied government housing—told the journalists that she has been selling vegetables in the Bamunigaon market three days a week.

When Chiranjit Das, the Chaygaon circle office's circle officer, was asked about the issue, he said that he didn't have any information of this nature. He did, however, promise that he would speak with the Bongaon Development Block Officer about the situation and that the family will soon be able to take advantage of the scheme.

