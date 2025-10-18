Prince Gohain of Jagibhakatgaon shines in SI examination

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Prince Gohain, son of Ashish Gohain and Rahila Gohain, from Jagibhakatgaon, near here qualified the SI examination conducted recently. He passed his High School Leaving Certificate Examination from Jagi Higher Secondary School with star marks and later passed his BSc examination from Kshetri Dimoria College. Prince’s father Ashish Gohain and mother Rahila Gohain, told the media that they had worked hard to pay for their son’s education by working in other people’s houses. Prince, while talking to this correspondent said that he was delighted to successfully pass the SI examination of Assam police and thanked and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma, and the Government of Assam in this regard. He also said that the government’s orderly examination would benefit many other candidates from poor families in Assam like him.

