Noted theatre actress Archana Bora passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Archana Bora, a noted theatre personality of Assam, and leading actress of mobile theatrical groups, died on Wednesday night while she was on way to Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, from Tezpur for better treatment.

She suffered a brain stroke on Saturday evening while acting on the stage of Prithiraj theatre at Singri near Dhekiajuli. She was admitted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital first and then shifted to the ICU at Times Hospital for further treatment. As her condition remained unchanged, she was being taken to AMCH but died on the way.

Archana Bora, who spent her early life at Doomdooma, bagged the best actress award for Doomdooma College in the Inter-College Youth Festival of Dibrugarh University.

She made her debut with Phani Sarma’s famous drama ‘Siraj’ staged by Doomdooma Milanjyoti Sangha at Doomdooma Natya Mandir and received many laurels thereafter in various competitions.

Archana Bora also played an important role in the Guwahati Doordarshan’s serial ‘Madal’ produced by Bipul Baruah.

But her breakthrough in acting came through noted mobile theatre producer, actor Ratan Lahkar, when he offered her an assignment in his famed ‘Kohinoor Theatre’ after seeing her performance as the main actress of the Turangam Theater from Dirac, near Kakapather.

During her acting career spanning over three decades, she acted in most of the top ranking theatres like Kohinoor, Awahan, Bordoichila, Srimanta Sankardev, Itihas, etc.

Her death cast a pall of gloom in Doomdooma and its adjoining places. Many organizations offered floral tributes to her mortal remains at Gandhi Murti when her body was taken to Phillobari from Dibrugarh for her last rites.

