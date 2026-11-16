Prince William and Princess Catherine Begin Three-Day India Visit, Modi Meeting Scheduled

Mumbai: Britain’s Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived in Mumbai on Monday, November 16, 2026, for a three-day official visit to India centered on the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards. Their itinerary includes engagements across Mumbai, a November 17 awards ceremony and a scheduled bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 18.

The royal couple's visit centres on the Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William to identify and support solutions to environmental challenges. The sixth annual awards ceremony will take place in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, November 17.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson, speaking at a media briefing in Mumbai on Sunday, said: "The Prince is hugely excited to be here. For him, Earthshot has always been about urgent optimism—not simply talking about the environmental challenges facing our planet, but identifying the people who are solving them and helping those solutions reach more people more quickly."

The visit marks the couple's second official trip to India together. Their previous joint visit took place in April 2016. It is also Princess Catherine's first joint overseas engagement since undergoing cancer treatment in 2024.

The 2026 competition features 15 finalists selected from nearly 7,000 nominations across 169 countries. Five winners will each receive £1 million, equivalent to approximately ₹11–12.5 crore or $1.32 million.

The Mumbai summit is expected to bring together 5,000 global attendees. The programme also includes the inaugural Children's Earthshot Awards, which have engaged more than 15,000 schools across 24 Indian states.

The awards programme places environmental solutions and the people developing them at the centre of the royal couple's India engagements.

The royal itinerary was updated on Sunday to include a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 18.

The meeting was added after Modi confirmed his return from the ASEAN Summit in the Philippines. The couple's engagements were originally planned exclusively for Mumbai.

Ben Mellor, Acting British High Commissioner to India, told PTI, "The future of the U.K.-India partnership will not be shaped by our governments alone, it will be shaped by our people and this visit is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those deep personal connections between our countries."

The meeting will add a diplomatic engagement to the three-day programme, which combines environmental awards with discussions involving the two countries.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have put temporary restrictions in place across parts of South Mumbai for the royal visit. The restrictions will remain active through November 19.

Affected areas include Hutatma Rajguru Chowk, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Ballard Pier and the NCPA area.

The restrictions cover locations connected to the visit's security and traffic management arrangements. Residents and commuters travelling through these parts of South Mumbai should account for the restrictions during the three-day programme and the following day.

The royal couple's India visit concludes on November 18, following the Earthshot Prize ceremony and scheduled meeting with the Indian Prime Minister.