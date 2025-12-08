Prof. Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya takes over charge as acting VC of Tezpur University

Our Correspondent

TEZPUR: Prof. Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, the senior-most professor of Tezpur University, has formally assumed charge as the acting vice chancellor with effect from December 4, 2025 (A/N).

This action was taken in view of the long absence of Dr Shambhu Nath Singh, the incumbent vice chancellor, the non-functioning of the Office of the Vice Chancellor and also in view of the current situation prevailing on the campus and to bring normalcy to the campus. Prof. Bhattacharrya assumed the charge in pursuance of Statute 2(6) of the Second Schedule of the Tezpur University Act, 1993, which was also quoted by the Minister of State, Department of Education, in response to the unstarred question No. 9 answered on December 1, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.

Subsequently, following the assumption of charge, the university has also taken note of a written communication issued and emailed to the registrar, Tezpur University, by Ms Saumya Gupta, joint secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, recorded during her meeting with students, teachers, and non-teaching staff on December 7, 2025, at the Tezpur University campus.

In her official minute, the Joint Secretary stated multiple issues concerning the governance style of Dr Shambhu Nath Singh which were presented by concerned stakeholders.

The note further states that the Department of Higher Education is committed to initiating a strict and time-bound inquiry against Dr Singh, and during the pendency of the inquiry, Dr Singh shall not be administering the university. It was further recorded and signed that till further decision, the status quo be maintained, i.e., Prof. Bhattacharyya shall remain as Acting Vice Chancellor.

