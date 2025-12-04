Assam CM Seeks Immediate Central Intervention in Tezpur University Crisis

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called on the Union Ministry of Education to expedite the appointment of a Pro-Vice Chancellor at Tezpur University, which has remained closed for more than 75 days due to an escalating administrative crisis.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said he had spoken to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and urged the Centre to immediately assign a Pro-VC to stabilise the university’s functioning while an impartial inquiry reviews the charges levelled against the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Neelima Gupta. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that swift intervention would help restore order on campus.

The situation at the central university has worsened in recent weeks as allegations of corruption, financial mismanagement, recruitment irregularities and poor administration continue to mount against Prof. Gupta. Protesters, including students and staff, have flagged suspected financial misuse of more than ₹14 crore, triggering widespread anger.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also raised the issue in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a “deep institutional crisis”. He highlighted faculty shortages, a slide in NIRF rankings and stalled academic activities, warning that these setbacks undermine the university’s core responsibility under the Assam Accord to provide quality higher education.

Both the Assam Governor and the Union Ministry of Education have completed fact-finding exercises, though no formal decision has been announced yet. With classes suspended and tensions rising, students and faculty are now waiting for urgent administrative action to restore normal academic operations and protect the university’s reputation.