Prof Nilima Bhagawati urges clear roadmap for Assam’s development at ASSUK Literary Day in Newcastle

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Retired Professor of the Department of Education at Gauhati University, Professor Nilima Bhagawati, recently participated as a guest speaker at an international conference held in North Shields, Newcastle, United Kingdom, as well as at the 28th Literary Day of the Assam Sahitya Sabha UK. The literary day programme of the Assam Sahitya Sabha UK, popularly known as ASSUK, began with the hoisting of the organisation’s flag by its President Geeta Barua. During the event, the Assamese diaspora felicitated Professor Nilima Bhagawati for her significant contributions to the fields of education and research and for bringing glory to Assam by receiving national recognition for her achievements. Addressing the gathering, Professor Bhagawati emphasised the need to prepare a clear roadmap for the development of Assam. She appreciated the efforts of the Assamese community in the United Kingdom to preserve Assamese language, culture, and traditions abroad.

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