Prof Ramesh C Bharadwaj to receive 17th UN Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award

KOKRAJHAR: The Upendra Nath Brahma Trust (UNBT) has declared the name of Prof. Ramesh C. Bharadwaj as the awardee for the 17th edition of the Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award, 2020. The UNBT has decided to confer this prestigious award to Prof Ramesh C. Bharadwaj for his immense contribution towards Indian language and literature and also for his hand in preservation and development of the tribal languages in India.

In a statement issued by the chairman of the UNBT, Dr. Subung Basumatary, it was stated that the valuable contribution of Bharadwaj towards the Bodo language cannot be forgotten. Prof Ramesh C. Bharadwaj was born on April 25, 1957 in New Delhi. He was educated at Shastri, Acharya (Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan) University of Delhi and got his research training on Special Auditor-Indian Philosophy at Tokyo University, Japan. Other than his own mother tongue, he is also well versed in Sanskrit, Avestan, English and Japanese. He received many awards and recognitions. Some of the noted awards are Sanskrita-Vidya-Martanda awarded by Delhi Sanskrit Academy in 2014. He won the Sanskrit SevaPuraskar from Haryana Sanskrit Academy in 2014 and Vidyanand Sarasvati Vedic Award from Arya Pratinidhi Sabha (Kendriya) in 2015.

Prof Bharadwaj is the Director of Gandhi Bhavan, University of Delhi. He is also the professor in-charge in the Department of Sanskrit at South Campus, Delhi University. He is also the treasurer of the governing body for School of Open Learning, Delhi University and also the vice-president of Gandhi Hindustani Sahitya Sabha, Rajghat, New Delhi. He served as a professor for 33 years at the University of Delhi for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the Department of Sanskrit and Philosophy. He is also currently working on 'Aryan Project' to investigate the Aryan Migration or Invasion Theory and on Vedic Chronology in the light of textual, archaeological, linguistic and other evidences.

Apart from academic experiences, he also has administrative experiences as Director, Chairman and Member in many renowned institutions and associations. He is associated with number of national and international committees in the field of Indian language and literature.

"Thus, the UNBT feels really proud to confer this edition of award to Prof. Ramesh C. Bharadwaj which consists of memento, cash award of Rs. 1 lakh, a citation, waist coat and an Aronai," said Dr. Subung Basumatary.

