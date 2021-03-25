Prohibitory order issued to maintain a peaceful environment for voters

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



DIBRUGARH: All political parties and candidates who are contesting in the ensuing Assembly polls, slated to be held on March 27, must conclude their election campaigning on or before 48 hours of the polling date under section 126 of the People's Representation Act 1951. During the period all should refrain from any form of election related campaigning, like holding of meetings or taking out any procession, rally or participating in any such events during this period. Furthermore, during this period, mass media, including television, should not indulge in election related publicity or organize any entertainment programme with a view to influence voters. Main objective of issuing such a prohibition is to maintain a peaceful environment for voters on the eve of polling. Violation of such prohibitory order by any individual is liable to draw penal action.

