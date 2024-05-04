Prohibitory order on catching fish promulgated in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: With the onset of the rainy season, the spawning or breeding season of all kinds of fish in the water bodies has started. Despite such circumstances, unabated catching of fish in the Lakhimpur district is going on using net with small, fine meshes which is against the provisions of the Assam Fishery Rules, 1953 (as amended from time to time).

Keeping in view of this and in pursuance of the Letter No. AFL.332/2023-24/22, dated 01/04/2024 received from the District Fishery Development Officer, submitted with request to impose prohibition on catching and killing of brood fish of certain species in any proclaimed fishery as specified under Rule 23-A (1) & Rule 23-A(2) and use of net as specified under Rule 23 (1) & Rule 23 (2) of Assam Fishery Rules, 1953, District Magistrate-cum-District Commissioner of Lakhimpur Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, IAS, has clamped restriction on fishing in the district by promulgating prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC.

The order, issued vide No. E-12675/DFA/227331 dated 02/05/2024, has prohibited the use of Borjal, Mahajal or Fasijal or any type of net with meshes less than 7 CM Bar/14 CM mesh with immediate effect from April 1 to July 15. The catching of brood fish (fish carrying eggs and sperms) of species like - Rahu, Catla (Bahu), Mrigal, Mali (Calbasu), Chithal, Kharia, Pithia (Mahasol), Gharia and Kurhi (Gonias) has also been prohibited with immediate effect from May 1 to July 31. The order has further prohibited the catching and killing by any method of fish for any purpose whatsoever including consumption or selling of undersized fish of several species like Rahu, Catla (Bahu), Mrigal, Chithal, Kharia, Pithia (Mahasol), Gharia below 23 CM in length and Mali (Calbasu), Gonia, Kurhi, Bhangan below 10 CM in length with effect from August 1 to October 31.

