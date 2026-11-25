A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Prominent businessman Jagadish Prasad Jalan, a resident of Station Road in Nalbari town, passed away on Monday at around 3:30 pm. He was 85 years old. He is survived by his three sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and other family members. Jalan was a lifetime member of the Nalbari Hari Mandir Committee and had served as a member of its executive committee for several years. He made valuable contributions to the construction and development of the historic Hari Mandir and was actively involved in several important initiatives of the temple committee. He had also served as an executive committee member of the Nalbari Radha Krishna Temple and Shani Temple committees. He played an active role in the construction of both temples and made significant contributions to religious and social activities in the town.