Tinsukia district Guardian Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass pays Rs 4 lakh to flood-hit people

TINSUKIA: Tinsukia district Guardian Minister & Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass delivered a cheque of Rs 4 lakh to family members of flood victims in Philobari Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, besides visiting flood-affected areas of Guijan, Margherita. In the course of his visit, the minister, accompanied by Minister Sanjoy Kishan and Tinsukia district commissioner Swapneel Paul, visited several relief camps, like the Tea Workers’ Service Centre Primary School in Padumani Balupara village, and interacted with 146 inmates of Nalini Tea Estate in the camp. The two ministers then visited several flood-affected areas in the Margherita sub-division and met the people in the relief camps to assess their condition. They visited Nij Makum Primary School, Margherita Town Primary School, Gopinath Bardoloi Primary School, Alubari, Manmaumukh Primary School, Tirapmukh Primary School, Namfai Primary School, etc. He also directed all officers concerned to ensure that there is no delay in providing relief to the flood victims and urged all officers of the district administration to discharge their responsibilities and duties with dedication during this critical period.

