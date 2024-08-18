Prominent Social worker Bakul Chandra Nath passes away due to old age ailments

Tezpur: Prominent social worker Bakul Chandra Nath of Pithakhowa, under the Bihaguri Mouza near Tezpur, passed away at his residence in Pithakhowa, due to age-related ailments. He was 83 years old. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, two grandchildren, and other relatives. As the news of his death spread, the area was enveloped in deep sorrow, and many admirers gathered at his home to pay their respects. Bakul Nath, who was actively involved in various social activities, had served efficiently as the secretary of Pithakhowa Barnamghar for several terms. He was also a lifelong member of the Karmabeer Chandra Sarma Memorial Bhawan and the Nath Yogi Association, along with being deeply involved in various social events. Numerous social organizations have expressed deep grief at his passing. The local community brought his body to the Pithakhowa Barnamghar premises, where a condolence meeting was held, and prayers were offered for the eternal peace of his soul.

Late Bakul Nath began his career in a tea garden and later joined the Brahmaputra Board, from where he retired. After retirement, he engaged in agricultural activities and encouraged the local youth to become self-reliant through farming. Even in his later years, he did not slow down; he opened a small mill for processing rice, lentils, and turmeric in the village, offering services at a minimal wage and keeping himself busy by serving the community.

