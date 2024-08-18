Kolkata rape and murder case: Doctors protest in Silchar

Silchar: Medical fraternity of Silchar registered their protest on Saturday against the rape and murder of a lady doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College recently. All the doctors and para medical staff belonging to government hospitals and even private nursing homes joined the protest by abstaining from their respective duties. Even the doctors and para medical staff associated with private diagnostic centres took part in the protest which would continue till Sunday. Except the emergency service all the departments including the OPDs of the Silchar Medical College Hospital, Civil Hospital were closed. The Junior Doctors Association of the SMCH had initiated the protest since Friday and on Saturday all the other government and private hospital joined them. The Silchar chapter of the Indian Medical Association, Indian Dental Association also participated in the protest. In the SMCH campus the junior doctors staged a street drama portraying how the tragic end of the lady doctor brutally murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College Hospital had trampled the hopes and aspirations of the women in their work places.

Also Read: Assam: ATTSA and Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha Rally Against Intoxicating Substances at AMCH Campus

Also watch: