Prominent social worker Giren Chandra Roy joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 

A CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: An educationist, social worker, and former Assistant Organizing Secretary (Lower Assam) of the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti, Giren Chandra Roy, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party’s state office in Guwahati on Thursday.

Well-known as a distinguished social worker, Roy has earned a special place in the hearts of the people of the region for his honesty, dedication, foresight, and active involvement in community service.

