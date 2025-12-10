Guwahati: State Bharatiya Janata Party Highlights Tourism Push

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said a series of major initiatives undertaken by the state government had opened new avenues for strengthening the tourism sector. Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi said the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had accelerated Assam’s transformation into a prominent cultural destination. Gogoi said recent developments, including the granting of World Heritage Site status to the Charaideo Maidams, the construction of a grand park featuring a towering statue of Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat and the large-scale project at Batadrava Satra, were expected to reshape Assam’s tourism landscape. He added that the newly inaugurated international-standard cricket stadium at Umrangso and a modern riverside park at Uzan Bazar had further strengthened the State’s appeal. He also noted that efforts were under way to boost river tourism.

Also Read: Eco-Tourism Boosts Bongaigaon with ‘Aamaar Aalohi’ Homestays