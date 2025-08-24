Mass uproar in Dhekiajuli; protest against attack on journalists

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The streets of Dhekiajuli echoed with anger and protest on Friday as journalists, students, and citizens united under the banner of the Dhekiajuli Press Club, demanding the immediate arrest of self-styled doctor Ranjit Pathak, proprietor of the controversial Bishnujyoti Super Speciality Nursing Home, Dhekiajuli, who allegedly attacked two journalists on duty.

On Friday afternoon, a massive demonstration was staged in front of the Dhekiajuli revenue circle office. Protesters raised slogans calling for the closure of the ‘fraudulent nursing home’ that has been accused of deceiving the public with fake medical practices.

Among the prominent leaders present were Press Club President Bhagaban Baishya, Secretary Haren Bhumij, AJYCP’s Chief Advisor Rana Pratap Baruah, and AASU Sonitpur District Education Secretary Shankar Das. Several organizations extended solidarity, condemning the assault as an attack on the freedom of the press and the people’s right to know the truth.

According to reports, on Wednesday night around 9:30 PM, Prag News journalist Diganta Sharma and NB News journalist Pankaj Mahato were physically assaulted while covering a report on the allegation of a fake doctor operating inside the hospital. The FIR states that Pathak punched Sharma and attempted to snatch his mobile phone. Both journalists sustained injuries to their chest and face.

Shockingly, Pathak’s name had surfaced earlier as well when about a year ago he was accused of misbehaving with a nurse under the influence of alcohol, sparking widespread protests. Friday’s outrage is seen as the culmination of repeated allegations against the hospital.

Speaking at the protest site, Dhekiajuli Press Club President Bhagaban Baishya declared that if immediate action was not taken within three days, the movement would intensify, with larger statewide protests demanding justice. He further stated that under no circumstances can the so-called nursing home be allowed to continue exploiting poor patients in Dhekiajuli.

“This is not just an attack on journalists, it is an attack on democracy itself. If culprits like Pathak are not punished, the public will continue to suffer,” thundered Rana Pratap Baruah during the demonstration. At the end of the protest, the Dhekiajuli Press Club submitted a memorandum to the Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle Circle Officer Nayanjyoti Pathak (ACS), addressed to the Chief Minister of Assam. The Circle Officer Nayanjyoti Pathak assured the Dhekiajuli Press Club that legal action would be taken against the culprits if found guilty.

