Dibrugarh Groups Demand Justice for Zubeen Garg, ILP Implementation and Deportation of Illegal Immigrants

Members of the Asomiya Yuva Mancha and Asomiya Mahila Mancha staged a demonstration at Chowkidingee Chariali in Dibrugarh on Friday, raising a series of demands ranging from expedited justice for cultural icon Zubeen Garg to the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Assam.
The protesters also demanded the deportation of illegal immigrants through strict enforcement of the Assam Accord and called on the state government to take immediate steps to control the rising prices of essential commodities.
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Ranu Tamuli, Secretary of the Asomiya Mahila Mancha, expressed frustration over the handling of the Zubeen Garg case. "The Chief Minister had earlier assured justice for Zubeen da, but now says it is up to the judiciary. We support the courts, but proceedings need to be expedited," she said.
A leader from the Asomiya Yuva Mancha pointed out that despite the ruling administration being in power for nearly a decade, the ILP system for Assam had still not been finalised — describing it as a long-pending demand of the Assamese people that continued to remain unaddressed.