Dibrugarh Groups Demand Justice for Zubeen Garg, ILP Implementation and Deportation of Illegal Immigrants

Members of the Asomiya Yuva Mancha and Asomiya Mahila Mancha staged a demonstration at Chowkidingee Chariali in Dibrugarh on Friday, raising a series of demands ranging from expedited justice for cultural icon Zubeen Garg to the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Assam.

The protesters also demanded the deportation of illegal immigrants through strict enforcement of the Assam Accord and called on the state government to take immediate steps to control the rising prices of essential commodities.

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