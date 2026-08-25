Tribal student bodies in Nagaon stage massive protest, demand arrest of attackers of hostel students

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Several tribal student organisations, led by the Nagaon District Tribal Sangha, staged a massive protest on Monday demanding the arrest of miscreants who allegedly attacked tribal students on the premises of the Janajati Jirani Chora students' hostel at South Haibargaon in Nagaon town on the night of Independence Day.

Members of the Nagaon District Tribal Sangha, All Tiwa Students' Union, Tiwa Youth and Students' Council, Nagaon District Bodo Students' Union, Nagaon District Rabha Students' Union, Nagaon District Karbi Students' Union, and Nagaon District Dimasa Students' Union participated in the protest.

As part of their programme, the protesters took out a procession from Janajati Jirani Chora towards the office of the Nagaon District Commissioner. However, the administration and police stopped the procession near the Morigaon Bus Stand in the town.

Later, the Nagaon Sadar Revenue Circle Officer arrived at the protest site on behalf of the district administration. The protesting organisations submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister of Assam and the District Commissioner through the Circle Officer, demanding the arrest of the alleged perpetrators.

In the memorandum, the tribal student organisations demanded that the accused be arrested within three days. They warned the government that failure to act within the stipulated period would lead to a widespread statewide agitation.

Also Read: Assam: Students’ bodies condole death of Laisong police officer in Dima Hasao