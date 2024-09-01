Protests Continue in Chakalapathar Village Demanding Justice for Bishal Borah; Memoranda Submitted to Authorities

DEMOW: The protest demanding justice for Bishal (Kopil) Borah reached its fourth day on Friday. Borah is a student of Moran College whose body was recovered from Moran Tea Estate. On Friday, the residents of Chakalapathar village and its surrounding village took out a massive protest rally from Bishal (Kopil) Borah resident in Chakalapathar Gaon demanding exemplary punishment for the guilty.

The massive protest rally reached the Demow Revenue Circle Office. Later the people of Chakalapathar, Araltoli, Borguri, Bhimpuwa, and Goroimari submitted four separate memoranda through the Demow Circle Officer on Friday to the Chief Minister, District Commissioner of Dibrugarh district, District Commissioner of Sivasagar district and Principal Magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board, Dibrugarh. In the memorandum, they stated that the culprits of the Bishal (Kopil) Borah should get exemplary punishment. They also demanded compensation for the family.

