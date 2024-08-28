Youth's Body Recovered from Moran Tea Estate Near Demow

DEMOW: A dead body of a youth of Chakalapathar Gaon near Demow was recovered from Moran Tea Estate in Moran Khatkhati on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Kopil Borah, a resident of Chakalapathar Gaon near Demow. According to the information received, Kopil Borah is a student of Moran College staying in a hostel and two youths of 1 No Udaipur Koiborto Gaon called Kopil Borah to the Moran Tea Estate in Moran Khatkhati on Monday, and it is suspected that the incident may have taken place at that time. The Moran Police apprehended two youths of 1 No Udaipur Koiborto Gaon on Monday night. The people from the village demanded exemplary punishment of the culprits.

