Guwahati: Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Hengrabari, Husband Detained

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Hengrabari in Guwahati on Tuesday night, with police initially suspecting suicide. The deceased was identified as Rimpi Kalita, who had reportedly married Hirak Jyoti Deka legally around two months ago. She was found dead inside her residence at House No. 9 on the connecting road at Hengrabari. According to reports, Deka had gone to Zubeen Kshetra and found his wife dead after returning home. Local residents subsequently informed Dispur Police, who reached the spot and began an investigation.

While preliminary indications pointed towards suicide, some residents alleged that Kalita might have been killed and raised suspicion over her husband’s possible involvement. Police had not established the allegations. Police detained Deka for questioning and examined the circumstances surrounding the death. The body was sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and manner of death. The investigation was underway.

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