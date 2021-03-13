PSO Manjit Singh Brar tests COVID-19 positive

A CORRESPONDENT



JORHAT: The PSO who was deputed to the General Observer, Manjit Singh Brar for Jorhat and Teok constituencies, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Brar, an IAS officer from Punjab cadre, who arrived here on Monday evening, had tested positive on Tuesday after he underwent a Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19. Jorhat Superintendent of Police Mrinal Talukdar said that the PSO Pranjal Barpatra Gohain, a constable of 1st APBn currently on deputation with the Jorhat district police, was entrusted as PSO to Brar.

Talukdar said that Pranjal, who had been kept under quarantine after Brar tested positive, was shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital on Friday following the report coming positive. Talukdar said that Brar, who was staying in isolation in a friend's house here, was shifted to the quarantine centre at the Air Force Hospital at Rowriah.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Roshni A Korati said that Siddiqui, an IAS officer of Bengal cadre, who had replaced Brar, would again be replaced by Madhumita Sinha Roy, another IAS officer from West Bengal, as General Observer for Jorhat and Teok following exemption request for Siddiqui by West Bengal.

The General Observer for Dergaon constituency, Atul Anand, IAS cadre from Tamil Nadu, will be replaced by L Viya from Nagaland, the Deputy Commissioner said.

