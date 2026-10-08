Pub-Mangaldai students participate in prestigious Parliament event in New Delhi

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MANGALDAI: Three students of Adarsha Vidyalaya, Pub-Mangaldai, brought laurels to the school and Darrang district by participating in a prestigious national programme held at the Parliament of India.

The students participated in the event titled ‘Know Your Leader - Participation of Youth in Parliament Events to Pay Homage to National Leaders on their Birth Anniversary,’ organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Government of India. The programme was held on October 2 in New Delhi.

The selected students were Sahid Anowar (Class IX), Ajizur Rahman (Class X), and Subham Deka (Class X). They were accompanied by Principal Kuldeep Kalita and escort teachers Biswajit Das (AT) and Kawstav Moni Saikia (GT).

The students were selected for their outstanding achievements at the national level in different fields.

After the Parliament programme, the team also visited India Gate and the National War Memorial, gaining deeper insight into the nation’s history and the sacrifices of its bravehearts.

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