Udalguri: Mazbat Adarsha Vidyalaya student shines at State Level Science Competition

A CORRESONDENT

Orang: Bringing laurels to Orang and Mazbat Block, Jetashree Sharma, a student of Majbat Adarsha Vidyalaya under Udalguri district, secured second position at the State Level Science Concept Competition held at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati, on November 28, 29 and 30.

The event was organised by the Aryabhatta Science Society of Assam under the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council, Government of Assam. Students from 219 blocks across the state participated in the prestigious competition.

Mazbat Block Coordinator of the Aryabhatta Science Society, Dikamaya Devi, informed that Jetashree's accomplishment has brought immense pride to the entire district. District Coordinator Jayanta Das, along with Udalguri Zila Sachetan Nagarik Samaj, East Udalguri Journalists' Association, Orang Journalists' Association and several other organisations, congratulated Jetashree Sharma and lauded her outstanding achievement.

