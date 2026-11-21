A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Government hospitals are often criticised for poor hygiene and inadequate cleanliness, with hospital authorities held responsible for negligence and mismanagement. However, is the administration solely responsible for the deteriorating condition of these institutions? The irresponsible behaviour and lack of civic sense among some patients and attendants also contribute to the problem.

A recent inspection drive at Nalbari Government Hospital brought the issue into focus after a large quantity of betel nuts, paan and tobacco products was recovered from patients. The findings highlighted the need to address public behaviour inside healthcare facilities.

Hospitals are institutions dedicated to saving lives and providing healthcare. Maintaining cleanliness in such sensitive premises is not only the responsibility of hospital authorities but also a collective social responsibility. Spitting paan and betel nut juice on walls and corridors, throwing waste indiscriminately and leaving toilets unclean create an unhygienic environment, causing inconvenience to patients who are already vulnerable.

The condition of bathrooms and toilets in several government hospitals remains a major concern. While people demand better infrastructure, sanitation and healthcare services, the irresponsible conduct of some visitors further worsens the situation.

Undoubtedly, hospital authorities and the government must ensure adequate sanitation facilities, sufficient cleaning staff, regular monitoring and proper waste management. However, these efforts cannot succeed without public cooperation. There is an urgent need for awareness campaigns and strict enforcement of hygiene rules. Patients and attendants must follow hospital guidelines and treat public property with care.

A government hospital is a shared public asset, and keeping it clean cannot be the sole responsibility of the administration or hospital staff. It requires collective effort and civic awareness. The question remains: when will people of Assam recognise their responsibility towards maintaining cleanliness in public healthcare institutions?