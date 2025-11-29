Public outcry in Pathsala over plans to shift Bhattadev University

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: A section of residents in Pathsala has expressed strong disappointment over the proposed shifting of Bhattadev University to Medhikuchi in Bhawanipur, demanding that the original Bajali College be restored in the town. The move, they say, has deeply affected the local economy and the emotional bond people shared with the historic institution.

Bajali College, once considered the pride of Pathsala and a key educational landmark of the region, was upgraded to Bhattadev University in 2019. However, with the State Government now planning to shift the university’s main campus to Bhawanipur, many residents feel the decision is unfair and harmful to Pathsala’s development.

Local traders and landlords have voiced serious concerns, stating that many unemployed youths had given large advances, reportedly in lakhs of rupees, to build or rent out rooms expecting steady income from students.

“Now, after the university’s shifting, our future is uncertain. Many businessmen are facing losses,” said one of the affected locals.

Some residents, however, believe that relocating only the postgraduate (PG) departments to the new campus would be a balanced solution. They argue that retaining undergraduate degree-level classes in Pathsala would protect local businesses and help maintain the town’s educational significance.

Several citizens are urging the Assam Chief Minister to reconsider the plan and ensure that the core academic activities of the institution remain in Pathsala.

