Awareness drive on eye donation held at Nirmal Haloi College, Bajali

A CORRESPONENT

BAJALI: On the occasion of National Eye Donation Fortnight, an awareness programme was held at Nirmal Haloi College in Patacharkuchi, organized by the Bajali District Health Mission.

The programme was inaugurated by Additional District Commissioner of Bajali, Urmi Medhi, who described eye donation as an invaluable contribution to humanity. She highlighted that National Eye Donation Fortnight, observed from August 25 to September 8 every year, aimed to spread awareness on the importance of donating eyes.

Chief guest Dr Bharati Borkotoky, State Programme Officer of the National Blindness Control Programme, said that donating eyes after death brought light to someone’s dark world, helping them to live a dignified and independent life. Barpeta District Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Dipti Choudhury, stressed that eye donation was not only about restoring vision but also about fulfilling social responsibility. Eye specialist of Barpeta, Dr Bhupesh Choudhury, explained that eye donation through corneal transplant could restore the sight of those suffering from corneal blindness.

The program was attended by health officials, college faculty, students, and local representatives. To mark the occasion, a free eye check-up camp, an awareness rally, and distribution of free spectacles among students were also organized.

