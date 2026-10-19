Public Urges NFR to Add Coaches to Overcrowded Long-Distance Trains

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: An urgent public appeal has been made to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities, demanding an immediate increase in the number of coaches in several long-distance trains operating in the region, amid concerns over severe overcrowding and the hardships faced by ordinary passengers.

The appeal highlights trains 15927/15928 and 15967/15968, operating on the Rangiya–New Tinsukia/Ledo routes, and trains 15769/15770, running between Alipurduar Junction and Mariani. According to the appeal, these services continue to operate with only seven to eight coaches despite considerable passenger demand, particularly during festive seasons. Covering distances of approximately 596–618 kilometres and 669 kilometres, respectively, these trains serve as important transport links for thousands of ordinary passengers, daily commuters and long-distance travellers. However, inadequate carrying capacity has reportedly resulted in overcrowding, difficulties in boarding and alighting, and uncomfortable journeys.

The situation becomes particularly challenging during festivals and other peak travel periods, when passenger numbers increase significantly. The appeal maintains that the existing coach composition is insufficient to meet the actual demand and requires urgent intervention by the railway authorities.

The primary demand is to increase the composition of each of the above-mentioned trains to a minimum of 15 coaches at the earliest. The appeal also calls for additional General Class coaches to accommodate ordinary passengers and daily commuters, along with more Sleeper Class coaches for long-distance travellers seeking affordable accommodation.

Additionally, the authorities have been urged to consider introducing one or two ACE coaches and five Chair Car (CC) coaches wherever operationally feasible and justified by passenger demand.

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