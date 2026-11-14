Puja essentials, sarees distributed among Chhath Vratis in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: In a gesture of humanitarian service and social solidarity ahead of the auspicious Chhath Puja, puja essentials and sarees were distributed among 26 devotees observing the sacred fast (Vratis) at the premises of Dhubri Kalibari Temple on Friday. The initiative was organised through the collective efforts of Dipankar Majumder, Gour Chandra Pal, Amiy Sundar Saha, Shib Sankar Kundu, Akash Ghosh, and others, in the presence of residents.

The programme aimed to extend assistance to Chhath devotees and help them prepare for the upcoming religious festival. Essential puja items and sarees were provided to the beneficiaries as a mark of support and goodwill.