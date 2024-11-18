Pune: Assamese Community Holds Cultural Event To Pay Tribute To Bhupen Hazarika

PUNE: The Assamese community residing in Pune paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in a commemorative event held on November 17.

The Bharatiya Vidyapeeth School of Performing Arts in Pune hosted the event, which harmoniously blended music, dance, and poetry recitation to beautifully capture the essence of Dr. Hazarika's timeless legacy.

The event lived up to the mesmerizing combination of Assamese and Bengali performances that Dr. Hazarika envisioned in his lifetime.

The event started with a workshop on Bhupendra Sangeet conducted by Assistant Professor Anwesha Phukan. It was followed by a cultural evening to celebrate the life and works of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.