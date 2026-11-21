Majuli: Sri Sri Auniati Satra has introduced PUSHPAK, Northeast India's first double-decker tourist bus, in Majuli, Assam, ahead of Raas Mahotsav 2026. Initiated by Satradhikar Dr. Pitambar Dev Goswami, the custom-built sightseeing bus will begin carrying devotees and tourists from November 24, offering a new way to explore the island's historic Satras.

PUSHPAK is a double-decker sightseeing bus introduced by Sri Sri Auniati Satra to support tourism in Majuli. The monastery will operate and manage the service, which is scheduled to begin on November 24, 2026.

The vehicle features two passenger decks and panoramic windows, allowing visitors to experience sightseeing from both levels. Its introduction marks the arrival of Northeast India's first double-decker tourist bus.

According to Sri Sri Auniati Satra's official announcement, the service will offer devotees and tourists a dedicated way to explore the island's historic religious institutions and cultural heritage.

The initiative places heritage sightseeing at the centre of the monastery's tourism plans for the festival period.

Dr. Pitambar Dev Goswami, Satradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra, conceived the project following a recent visit to the United Kingdom.

According to the supplied project background, the London-style double-decker sightseeing concept emerged from that visit. The monastery subsequently arranged for the vehicle to be custom-built in Punjab.

A Jalandhar-based bus coachbuilder manufactured the vehicle before it was transported to Assam and brought to Majuli.

The project reflects Dr. Goswami's initiative to introduce a different sightseeing experience for visitors exploring the island's religious and cultural destinations.

PUSHPAK arrived in Majuli on November 19–20, 2026, ahead of the annual Raas Mahotsav celebrations.

Sri Sri Auniati Satra has scheduled the first passenger journeys for Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The service will operate from the Sri Sri Auniati Satra station in Majuli.

The launch comes during preparations for Raas Purnima, when the island attracts devotees and visitors interested in its religious and cultural traditions.

The monastery's decision to introduce the bus ahead of the festival connects the new transport experience with the expected sightseeing interest during the celebrations.

The double-decker design, featuring panoramic windows across its two passenger levels, is intended to provide visitors with a distinctive sightseeing experience.

Sri Sri Auniati Satra described the purpose of the initiative in its official announcement, "PUSHPAK will serve as an exciting travel companion for tourists and devotees, offering a special way to explore the island's historic Satras and experience its rich cultural and spiritual heritage."

The statement outlines the monastery's vision of using the bus to encourage visitors to discover Majuli's historic Satras and cultural identity.

The service is also intended to support heritage tourism across the island during the Raas Purnima festival.

PUSHPAK's distinction is its status as the first double-decker tourist bus in Northeast India, according to the project information supplied by Sri Sri Auniati Satra.

With its two passenger decks, panoramic windows and custom-built design, the bus introduces a London-inspired sightseeing concept to Majuli.

Its November 24 launch will mark the beginning of the monastery-managed tourist service, bringing a new option for devotees and visitors exploring the island's historic Satras.